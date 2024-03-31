Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

BRY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,279. The company has a market cap of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

