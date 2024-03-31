Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Expands By 47.6%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 29th total of 369,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ AWIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 3,286,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. AERWINS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Shares of AERWINS Technologies are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWIN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

