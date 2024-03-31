MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 37,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,903. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

