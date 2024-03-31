Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 71,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,617. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

