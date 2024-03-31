PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRFD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.63. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.55% of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity.

