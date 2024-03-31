Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 48.5%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 29th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 118,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $677.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
