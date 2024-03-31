Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 20,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Helios Towers Company Profile
