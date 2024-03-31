Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. 25,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.