iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average is $470.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

