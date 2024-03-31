Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $489,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

