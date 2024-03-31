SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

