Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

