Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 21.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

