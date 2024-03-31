AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 484 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $732.63. 1,713,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,812. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.