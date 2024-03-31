Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

AZN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,777. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

