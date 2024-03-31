Cronos Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $15.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.