Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

