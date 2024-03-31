Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

