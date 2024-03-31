Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $235.38 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $235.38 million and approximately $87,244.22 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

