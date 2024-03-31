Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.29. 140,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,386. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
