Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.81. 8,032,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.