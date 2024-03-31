Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.19 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,337,013 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,275,086 with 488,419,233 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.02380211 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,324,415.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

