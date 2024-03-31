BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

