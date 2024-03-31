BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 566 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.70. 3,820,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

