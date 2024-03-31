Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

