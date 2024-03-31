Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average of $306.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

