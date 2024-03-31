CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 409,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.