CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.95.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.