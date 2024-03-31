Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 146,481 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

