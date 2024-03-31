Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $271.76. 1,144,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.