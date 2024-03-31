Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.22. 3,919,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

