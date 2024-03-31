iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Declares $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 5,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.