Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. 368,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

