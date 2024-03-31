Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY remained flat at $10.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

