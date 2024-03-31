Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Decreases By 18.2%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Resource Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRSB remained flat at $13.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41. First Resource Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
About First Resource Bancorp
First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
