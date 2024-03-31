E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,925.0 days.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.