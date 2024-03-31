E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,925.0 days.
E.On Price Performance
Shares of ENAKF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.
E.On Company Profile
