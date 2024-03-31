Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

