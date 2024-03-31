Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.3 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.
About Vanquis Banking Group
