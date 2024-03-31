Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 929.0 days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

About Georg Fischer

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.