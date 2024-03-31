Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 929.0 days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.
About Georg Fischer
