Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 29th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Flat Glass Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.