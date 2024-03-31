Fifth Third Bancorp Has $38.13 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

