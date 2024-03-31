Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $251.08 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

