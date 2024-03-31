Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Tops $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

