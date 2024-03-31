Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

