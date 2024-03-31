AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,573. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

