BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

