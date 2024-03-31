ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Announces $0.02 Dividend

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,823,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 417,349 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

