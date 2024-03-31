SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.