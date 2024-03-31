BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XSVN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 8,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSVN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.