iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,432. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

