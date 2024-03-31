BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XTEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 6,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

